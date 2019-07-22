EU : Israeli demolition policy of Palestinian buildings in East Jerusalem illegal under international law

Brussels/PNN/ 22/07/2019

Israeli authorities have proceeded with the demolition of 10 Palestinian buildings, containing some 70 apartments, in Wadi al Hummus, part of Sur Baher neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

The majority of the buildings are located in Area A and B of the West Bank where, according to the Oslo Accords, all civil issues are under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority.

Israel’s settlement policy, including actions taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions and confiscations of homes, is illegal under international law.

In line with the EU’s long-standing position, we expect the Israeli authorities to immediately halt the ongoing demolitions.

The continuation of this policy undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace and seriously jeopardizes the possibility of Jerusalem serving as the future capital of both States.