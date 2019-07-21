MADA condemns targeting journalists by IOF

Ramallah/PNN/

The Palestinian Center for Development & Media Freedoms ”MADA” condemns the continuous Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attacks against female/male journalists in Palestine by using deadly force against them to suppress them and exclude them from the location of events.

The most recent of which was firing live bullets at a group of journalists east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip, wounding Al-Aqsa TV photographer Sami Misran with a live bullet in the eye, the journalist Safinaz with a rubber-coated metal bullet in the back, the journalist Ayat Arqawi and the journalist Omar Al-Amour in another separated attack in the West Bank.

According to eyewitnesses MADA researcher in Gaza stated that a group of journalists who were covering the peaceful demonstration held on Friday 19 July 2019) east of Al-Bureij Camp, have gathered around a girl who was shot by the Israeli army during her participation in the demonstration to film her, but one of the soldiers immediately fired at the journalists and demonstrators who gathered in the area. This resulted in the injury of the journalist Sami Misran by an explosive fragment in the left eye, while the Journalist Safinaz was also injured by a rubber-coated metal bullet in the shoulder, causing her a minor fracture as she was admitted to Al-Aqsa Hospital for treatment.

The injury of journalist Misran, who was admitted to the ICU at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, as serious. One of the fragments injured his eye directly even though he and the other journalists were wearing the Press vest.

The father of the journalist Sami Misran said in a statement to MADA that the medical staff at Al-Shifa Medical Complex transferred his son, Sami, on Saturday 20 July 2019 to undergo an operation to remove the fragment from his cornea. Indeed, he underwent an operation for his eye and he is still under the supervision of doctors until discussing the results of the operation.

In the West Bank, the Israeli occupation forces attacked the female/male journalists who were covering a peaceful sit-in organized by families whom the Israeli occupation forces were planning to demolish their homes in Wadi Al-Homs. They attacked the demonstrators and journalists with a barrage of gas bombs, wounding Ayat Arqawi, a staff member of APA Agency in her abdomen, as well as the journalist Omar Al-Amour in his back, while covering the sit-in.

MADA MADA stated that these attacks were nothing but a link in a series of massive and serious Israeli attacks against media freedoms in Palestine, which amounted to 28 attacks during June. MADA renews its call to international and human rights organizations to make efforts on persecuting the perpetrators of these attacks and bring them to justice, history has showed that the impunity of perpetrators of these attacks and other crimes over the years encourage them to continue to commit the same crimes.