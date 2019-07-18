IOF take measurements of buildings in Wadi al-Hummus for second time

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) stormed the Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood in the village of Sur Bahir, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, on Thursday to take measurements of the 100 residential buildings threatened with demolition.

Hamada Hamada, head of the committee of Wadi al-Hummus, said that the IOF and teams from the Israeli Jerusalem municipality took measurements of the targeted buildings for the second time, accompanied by Israeli contractors in preparation for the demolition. This was confirmed by Mohammed Abu Tair, owner of a residential building consisting of 40 apartments.

Hamada pointed out that the deadline given to citizens to demolish their own homes was today. The demolition could now be carried out by IOF at any moment.

The Israeli Supreme Court has approved the demolition of 16 buildings with 100 apartments in the neighborhood of Wadi al-Hummus, under the pretext they are in “proximity to the separation wall and constitute a security threat.”