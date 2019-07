PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) shot a young man and arrested two others early on Thursday during clashes in the Deheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem.

According to local sources, the IOF stormed Dheisheh camp amid intensive security reinforcements. They arrested two men, aged 19 and 35, after raiding and searching their homes. A 25 year old man was shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital in Bethlehem for treatment.