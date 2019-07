PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) seized a caravan and closed agricultural land in the northern town of Asira, west of Nablus, on Thursday.

The head of the municipality of Asira told the PNN that IOF confiscated the caravan, which belongs to a citizen from the city of Nablus, after unloading the contents. The owner placed it in his farmland about two months ago.