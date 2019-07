PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces on Thursday seized tents and solar panels in the town of Nahalin, west of Bethlehem.

According to Hani Fonoun, the Deputy Mayor of Nahalin, the IOF stormed the area of ​​Ein Fares and destroyed five tents used as pens for livestock breeding as well as addition to solar cells.

He stressed that these measures fall within the scheme of settlement expansion to seize the territory of Ain Fares, which is considered the agricultural center of the town.