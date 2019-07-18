IOF arrests 11 citizens in West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested 11 Palestinian citizens in the West Bank on Thursday morning.

According to local sources, the IOF arrested citizens during a raid in the town of Zawia, west of the city of Salfit. They said that a large military force stormed the town and launched raids on several houses.

Clashes broke out today after the IOF stormed Jenin camp and arrested two youths. Local sources said that the confrontations were concentrated in the center of the camp and on Haifa Street and were punctuated by heavy firing by the IOF. Two young men were arrested.