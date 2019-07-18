Abu Kishek’s visit to Germany opens the door for further cooperation with German partners”.

JERUSALEM /PNN/

A recent visit to Germany by President of Al-Quds University Professor Imad Abu Kishek has opened the doors for further cooperation with the German partners, including providing new training opportunities for Al-Quds University students at German institutions.

In the meeting that was held at Ortel Mobile, headquartered in Dusseldorf, both Prof. Abu Kishek and the marketing director of the German company Mrs. Bellma Manchai discussed expanding joint cooperation. Abu Kishek thanked the leadership of the giant German company for the strategic partnership they maintain with Al-Quds University (AQU), stressing the importance of engaging the students into the market, both locally and abroad, to allow them to gain practical experiences, which will in turn help promote the Palestinian economy.

Abu Kishek’s tour of Ortel Mobile also featured meetings with the trainers from AQU. The university president applauded the students for the magnificent job they are doing back in Germany, while also expressing his appreciation to the Al-Quds University Friends Association in Germany for their close collaboration in this aspect and the big role they play in expanding cooperation between AQU and the partners in Germany and elsewhere in European.

The annual gala of the Al-Quds University Friends Association that was held in Cologne also hosted Prof. Abu Kishek. The event saw the announcement of new training opportunities for beneficiaries from AQU. Abu Kishek thanked the German government and institutions for allowing the Palestinian students the opportunity to bolster their knowledge and acquire the German experience.

In this context, Abu Kisshek noted that the academic and research partnerships between AQU and European institutions are part of the university’s strategic plan of developing and diversifying its programs to meet the various and growing needs of the Palestinian society.

Al-Quds University enjoys an extensive network of international cooperation with prestigious universities and leading institutions around the globe, which aims to help the students foster their educational and practical skills by exposure to foreign expertise.