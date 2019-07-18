66.69% success rate in Palestinian high school students’ exams

PNN/ Ramallah/

Results of the high school matriculation exams, the tawjihi, announced this morning showed almost 66.69 percent success rate in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

72,604 students sat for the tawjihi exam this year with 48,420 students passing, at a rate of 66.69 percent, the ministry of education said.

The success rate in the science stream was 82.40 percent and 61.27 percent passed in the arts stream, he added.

Celebrations are being held throughout the West Bank and Gaza after the results were announced simultaneously in both locations.