US House of Representatives endorses resolution condemning Trump’s “racist statements”

PNN/ Washington/

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s “racist remarks” to a number of foreign female Democrats.

A total of 240 deputies voted for the resolution, while 187 voted against it.

“The House of Representatives firmly condemns the racist remarks of President Donald Trump, who initiated and strengthened hatred towards and fear of new Americans and people of color,” the text reads.

“Progressive Democratic congressmen come to the United States from countries whose governments are a complete catastrophe, the worst and most corrupt in the world,” Trump said on his Twitter page. “People in the United States, the world’s greatest and most powerful nation, now know how to To govern the government. ”

The comments were strongly criticized by Democratic lawmakers.

The Democratic female deputies attacked by Trump, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna S. Pressley, held a press conference in which they called for the removal of the President.