Settlers erect caravans in Jordan Valley

PNN/ The Jordan Valley/

Settlers have been erecting a number of caravans in the northern Jordan Valley in the past two days.

According to eyewitnesses, the settlers erected a mobile home in the West Bank settlement of Maskiot in the Abu al-Qandul area of ​​Wadi al-Maleh. They also built a fence in the Mormala area a few days ago.

The witness added that the settlers set up other mobile homes in the settlement outposts in the areas of Suweida and Khallet Hamad, noting that the settlers are constantly working on setting up more of these “caravans” in the area.

During the past week, the settlers surveyed land in the northern Jordan Valley and planted trees for settlers in the area of ​​Khallet Hamad.