IOF threaten to demolish Palestinian owned shops in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The family of Mohammed Hamdan al-Abbasi today has emptied four shops they own, located in hosh Abu Tayeh area in the town of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, after receiving a decision from the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem to demolish the shops on Wednesday.

One of the tenants, Yasir To’meh, said that him and his brothers began last night to empty the shop, which is their sole source of livelihood to support three families, even though he had just paid the

He said that he ended a few days before the payment of the Arnona tax (asset tax) to the Israeli municipality, which was 60,000 shekels (approx. 17,000 USD).

The tenant said that the value of the good he had to remove from the shop had the value of 250,000 shekels, which could be damaged due to moving.

The crews of the municipality of the occupation in Jerusalem accompanied and guarded by a reinforced military force, had stormed Silwan yesterday, and handed over the owner of the shops the demolition notice.