IOF tells electricity company of its intention to demolish buildings in Wadi al-Hummus

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation authorities have informed the Jerusalem Electricity Company that they intend to demolish houses in Sur Baher, and that the company must disconnect the electricity when they are officially notified of the date of the demolition, it was announced today.

The committee stated that members of the Knesset will tour today in the neighborhood of Wadi Al-Hummus to view the 16 buildings in the neighborhood (100 apartments) that have been given demolition orders. The deadline for residents to demolish their own homes before IOF do it is on Thursday (18/7/2019) .