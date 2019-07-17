IOF releases child prisoner and detains 6 citizens, settler attacks child

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation authorities released a child from Jerusalem last night, while six others were detained.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center stated that the authorities released the child under 5 days’ house arrest, after he was arrested and interrogated a few days ago.

The Israeli occupation authorities extended the detention of a Jerusalemite child until the 23rd of this month after an indictment was filed against him during the court session yesterday. He was subjected to harsh interrogations in the cells of the occupation since his arrest from his home in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

5 other citizens were also arrested until the 31st of October.

Meanwhile, a 5 year old child suffered a head injury after being attacked by a settler guard in Batan Al Hawa, in the town of Silwan, last night.