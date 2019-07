PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces razed areas of Palestinian land in Huwwara village, south of Nablus, on Wednesday and set up mobile homes.

The official for settlements in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Douglas, said that Israeli bulldozers have been working for hours on the land in the area of ​​Naqar in the town of Huwwara, while a number of mobile homes were being erected on Palestinian owned land.