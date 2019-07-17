IOF raid Jalazoun camp and Beitunia and arrest four citizens

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested four citizens from Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate, including ex prisoners, and dozens of others suffered from tear gas inhalation following the storming of Jalazoun camp in the north.

According to local sources, the Israeli forces arrested two men after raiding their houses in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, and another man from Rantis village.

The sources added that the IOF arrested a 37 year old man after raiding his house in Jalazoun refugee camp and searching him. Dozens of people suffered from tear gas inhalation after the IOF fired canisters during clashes in the camp.