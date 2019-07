PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli bulldozers demolished on Wednesday morning a laundry facility belonging to the family of Wadah Abu Dayya in the town of al-Jib, northwest of occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli Occupation Forces bulldozed the area in the Al-Khalayleh neighborhood of the town and prevented residents from reaching it. They razed a 60-square-meter laundry area, a 20-meter area of land and a house owned by a Palestinian man, Yousef Hussein Abu Dayya, on the pretext of not having a licence.