PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested citizens from the village of Um al-Tutt and broke into the villages of Deir Abu Da’eef, Faqoufa and Jibloun, east of Jenin, erecting several military checkpoints at dawn on Wednesday.

According to local sources, Israeli forces arrested two brothers, aged 40 and 60, after they storming the village and raiding their homes. They also searched a number of houses in the village of Yabed and the villages of Faqu’a, Deir Abu Da’eef and Jibloun.