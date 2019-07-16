Video: Mother of martyr Nasser Taqatqa speaks to PNN

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Through tears, the mother of martyr Nassar Taqatqa expressed her devastation at the loss of her son who died in solitary confinement in an Israeli prison.

In an interview with the correspondent of the Palestine News Network (PNN) at her home in the town of Beit Fajjar, southwest of Bethlehem, she spoke about the martyrdom of her son who died at dawn today.

Taqatqa’s mother said that she was waiting for her son’s body to be returned to her, his sisters and the rest of his family.

She added that she wished she could take the place of her son so that she died instead of Nasser.