PCBS & Office of the Quartet to launch the Census Indicators website 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Under the patronage of Dr. Ola Awad, President of Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) and in partnership with the Office of the Quartet (OQ), PCBS has launched the Census Indicators Website, which covers the statistical indicators in general and the indicators of the Population, Housing and Establishments Census 2017 in particular, (Indicators.ps).

The launching ceremony was held at the Grand Park Hotel in Ramallah today, with the participation of the Dr. Ola Awad, President of PCBS and John Clarke, Head of Mission / Office of the Quartet in Palestine, as well as the Kees van Baar, Head of Mission / The Netherlands Representative Office, along with a number of representatives of relevant public and private institutions, academicians in addition to partner international institutions that contribute to the support and development of official statistical work.

The Census Indicators Website is considered a unique tool for all data users, as it covers many socio-economic and environmental indicators with more focus on the data of the Population, Housing and Establishments Census 2017.

The website (Indicators.ps) has been developed to disseminate statistical data by using modern technology and data visualization in an attractive and user-friendly way for data users, where it would enhance the use of statistics in policy-making, decision-taking and development plans.

Dr. Awad welcomed the attendees and participants and expressed her gratitude and appreciation for their participation in the launching ceremony of the Census Indicators Website (Indicators.ps), which is considered a unique experience and a qualitative achievement in the field of statistical data dissemination and a unique tool that answers the needs of data users in an attractive and user-friendly way that would help in strengthening the use of statistics by decision takers in making their policies and interventions. Dr. Awad also indicated that this website would be furnished with the different indicators that cover various statistical topics with more focus on the indicators of the population, housing and establishments census 2017. It is worth mentioning that PCBS launched a database on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators in Palestine few days ago, where it covers all available data as well as the time series of the relevant indicators. It is also linked to the website of the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) to ensure accessing the efforts of the State of Palestine in achieving the SDGs by all those concerned.

Dr. Awad stated that such achievement wouldn’t have been without the mutual efforts and close cooperation with our partners, where Dr. Awad expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Office of the Quartet represented by John Clarke, Head of Mission/ Head of Committee for his leadership and the efforts of his team in launching the said website. Dr. Awad also expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the GIZ for their partial contribution to this achievement, and not to forget the important role of the Netherlands and its contribution in supporting this project in particular and the population, housing and establishments census 2017 in general.

Dr. Awad indicated that the Census Indicators Website has been developed by using modern technology and data visualization in an attractive and user-friendly way for data users, where it would enable data users to get the data they need in the way and format they prefer in abidance to the international statistical best practices. By launching this website, PCBS intends to strengthen using data in policy making, decision taking and planning in line with PCBS strategy. It goes without saying that the design of the website is in line with the efforts made to expand data dissemination and accessibility, and PCBS in cooperation with all partners will update this website on regular basis to ensure the quality and accuracy of its data.

At the end of the launching ceremony, Ammar Nada, Office of the Quartet, delivered a presentation on the website and its most important features.