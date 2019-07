PNN/

A Palestinian child who was killed after a hit and run by an Israeli settler near Tarqumia village, West of Hebron.

Sources said that Tareq Zabania, seven years old, was riding his bike when he was ran over by an unknown settler who fled to the ‘Adhoura’ settlement after hitting the boy.

Israeli ambulances transported the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

So far, Israeli authorities have not tried to apprehend the settlers who killed the boy.