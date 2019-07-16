MADA participates in World Press Freedom Conference and UN HRC session

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) represented by its General Director Mousa Rimawi participated at the World Press Freedom Conference held in London (10-11 / 7/2019) at the initiative of the British Foreign Office and in cooperation with the Canadian Foreign Ministry. MADA participated in the preparatory meeting of international institutions held the day before the conference, which issued a statement stressing the need for immediate action, the most important is the release of journalist’s prisoners and stop their killing and attacks against them, and called for investigating all crimes related to the killing of journalists and bringing those responsible to justice, and made several important recommendations.

MADA Center welcomes the important results of the conference, in particular the formation of an international coalition of countries that have signed and will sign the “Global Pledge on Media Freedom”, and calls on countries to abide by this Pledge, and to force the Israeli occupying state to stop its attacks on the freedom of the press in Palestine.

MADA Center also urges the Palestinian government to sign the pledge and join the Global coalition, speed up the adoption of the Higher Council of Information Law, develop a national plan to protect media and journalists, and pass the access to information law.

During the conference, Al-Rimawi met with the UN Special Commissioner for Freedom of Expression, David Kaye, where he briefed him on the reality of freedom of expression in Palestine. He also stressed the need to act to release the journalist Mustafa Al-Kharouf from the Israeli jails, and to stop the measures to deport him from Jerusalem and Palestine by the Israeli occupation authorities.