IOF shoot man from Tulkarem and arrest 8 other citizens

PNN/ Tulkarem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) shot and seriously injured a Palestinian man from Tulkarem on the pretext of trying to ram his car into soldiers manning a checkpoint in the northern West Bank on Monday night, the IOF told an Israeli news site.

After being shot, the man, who the source says has Israeli papers, drove away and was taken to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital. He is in serious condition in the intensive care unit, a hospital spokesperson said.

According to the military, the soldiers had set up a checkpoint outside the city of Tulkarem.

On Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the IOF arrested at least eight civilians from different parts of the West Bank.

The occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp and arrested four citizens.

In Qalqiliya, the IOF closed the Kafr Thulth area and arrested a man. They also invaded Tulkarem and arrested and ex prisoner.

The occupation also broke into the house of ex prisoner Sheikh Omar Barghouthi, the father of the martyr Saleh and Assir Assem, “to make sure that the house of the martyr is not rebuilt.”