Lieberman: “Our conflict is with the entire Muslim world”

PNN/ Tel Aviv/

Avigdor Lieberman, the former Israeli Defence Minister, renewed his incitement against Palestinian citizens on Monday, according to Israeli sources.

Speaking at a campaign trail meeting in Kiryat Ono, the Yisrael Beiteinu chair described the “conflict” as “three-dimensional”, “with the Arab countries, with the Palestinians and Israeli Arabs”, and that “the third conflict, with Israeli Arabs, is the most difficult”.

He added, “we do not have a separate conflict with the Palestinians, and anyone who claims so, does not understand what he is talking about or is being deliberately misleading.”

“Our conflict is with the entire Muslim world, with the entire Arab world,” Lieberman declared.

The comments were published on Zman Yisrael, the Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language sister site, “and approved for publication by Lieberman though the event was billed as closed to press”.

Lieberman told the attendees that “the arrangement must be three-dimensional and simultaneous with the Arab League, with Israeli Arabs and with the Palestinians”, and “any attempt to reach a separate agreement with the Palestinians or the Arabs of Israel will fail.”

As noted by the report, Lieberman has long called for a permanent settlement to include redrawing Israel’s pre-1967 boundaries so as to remove major population centers of Palestinian citizens.