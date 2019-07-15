IOF shoots group of Palestinian youth in Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) shot a group of Palestinian youth who were demonstrating near the eastern border of the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

According to Israeli website Walla, the army fired at a number of young men as they approached the security fence.

The eastern border of the Gaza Strip is experiencing a state of extreme tension following violent confrontations between Palestinian demonstrators and IOF during the Great Return March, a protest against the 12-year siege of Gaza.