PNN/ Rafah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) breached the Gaza border today, razing agricultural lands to the east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, WAFA news reports.

A WAFA correspondent said that a number of military vehicles infiltrated about 100 meters into Palestinian-owned lands near the Gaza borderline, razed land and built sand barricades along the border amidst intense shooting in the area.

IOF often breach the Gaza border, destroying land and preventing farmers from cultivating it.