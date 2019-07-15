Child shot in head by IOF transferred to Israeli hospital

PNN/ Tel Aviv/

10-year-old Abdul Rahman Yasser Shetewi, who was shot in the head by Israeli Occupation Forces on Friday, was transferred on Sunday to a hospital in Israel after his health condition seriously deteriorated.

The child was severely injured by Israeli gunfire last Friday as he watched Kufr Qaddoum’s weekly demonstration against settlement expansion in the northern West Bank.

Doctors said they removed more than 70 bullet pieces from his head.

Shetewi was transferred to Tel HaShomer Hospital in Israel after his condition worsened.