ARIJ: $270 million loss to Palestinians due to military checkpoints in West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A study conducted by the Applied Research Institute – Jerusalem (ARIJ) shows that Palestinians are losing 60 million hours a year due to restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation on movement of citizens between the cities and villages of the occupied West Bank.

According to the study, the cost of the loss is estimated at 270 million dollars per year, as well as the consumption of 80 million liters of additional fuel per year which costs up to 135 million dollars.

Israeli occupation forces have erected 92 permanent checkpoints and dozens of daily flying checkpoints that close down entire streets in the occupied West Bank.

The study revealed that cars driving at very low speeds for long periods of time (between 1 and 10 km per hour) used between 0.035 and 0.049 liters of fuel per minute. As well as costing civilians millions of extra dollars, this also leads to an increase in carbon dioxide emissions by 196 thousand tons per year.

The study monitored the movement of citizens through 15 major Israeli military checkpoints between the cities of the West Bank as well as 11 crossing points that control the passage of citizens to Jerusalem and Israeli territories.

The study relied on the use of GPS technology to monitor and document movement at military checkpoints.

70 GPS tracking devices were installed on Palestinian vehicles (public transport vehicles, buses, commercial transport and private vehicles), chosen according to their routes and daily movement between Palestinian cities.

Each tracking device monitors the location, time and speed of the vehicle every 10 seconds, allowing the exact time the vehicle spends at the military checkpoint to be recorded.

The data was collected over six months, from the beginning of January to the end of July 2018, during which more than 18 million records from the tracking devices were collected.