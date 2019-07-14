561 Palestinians were injured during June 2019

Bethlehem/PNN/

According to the MoH, since the start of the demonstrations in Gaza, 312 people have been killed including 61 children and 32,934 injured. WHO was able to verify patients records of 30,135 injured people and 313 deaths. 7,215 people have suffered from gunshot wounds, of which 6,309 (87%) presented limb wounds.

In June, 50% out of the essential medications were reported at less than one-month supply at the MoH Central Drug Store (CDS); out of which 47% were completely depleted.

The electricity situation has improved given the recent efforts to connect the grid lines to nine out of the 14 public hospitals. These hospitals now have access to up to 22 hours of electricity every day.

In order to respond to respond to the growing health needs in Gaza, the Health Cluster requires a total of $ 28.2 million. Out of this, $ 16.2 million has been received, leaving a funding gap of $ 12 million. Further information can be found here: https://bit.ly/2HWPjwz. An additional $1.5 million is required to ensure the minimum needed resources are available to prepare for and respond to the first 96 hours of a potential escalation.

The Health Cluster oPt Humanitarian Response Plan, requires $42 million USD and only 30% has been funded by the end of June 2019.

