Voting for the 2019 re-run of local council elections begins

Bethlehem /PNN/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) announced today the commencement of voting in the 2019 re-run of local council elections in seven localities in the West Bank. Polling centers opened at 7:00 am today and will remain open until 7:00pm.

The total number of eligible voters reached 29,589 registered in 14 polling centers. 194 candidates in 23 electoral lists will compete over 79 local council seats in 7 localities in the West Bank which are: Hizma/Jerusalem, Qifeen/Tulkarem, Qabalan/Nablus, Jayyous/Qalqilya, Kafr Al-Deek/Salfit and Beit Awwa/Hebron.

On this occasion, the CEC calls upon registered voters to participate in elections and candidate lists and electoral stakeholders to adhere to the regulations which ensure the smooth progression of elections according to law.

Polling centers will close at 7pm. The counting of votes will commence immediately at polling stations. The preliminary elections results will be announced by 12 p.m. tomorrow.

It should be indicated that in addition to the seven localities in which elections took place this morning, another 7 localities had one list nominated in each and in 3 localities no lists were nominated.