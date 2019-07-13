Israeli occupation forces arrested three fishermen after attacking their boats

GAZA/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces on Saturday morning arrested three fishermen from the southern Gaza Strip after attacking and confiscating their vehicle.

The fishermen’s union explained that the naval boats attacked fishermen’s boats in the southern Gaza Strip and then stopped a boat and arrested the fishermen working on it. They confiscated the boat with all its fishing equipment six miles away from the shore.

The union identified the fishermen as brothers Mohamed Wael Ismail Bardawil and Ahmed Wael Ismail Bardawil.

The fishermen’s captain, Nizar Ayyash, said the enemy chased the fishermen and shot them directly.