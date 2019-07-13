Israeli forces injure 55 Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza/PNN/

At least 55 Palestinians were shot and wounded during weekly demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday, the health ministry in Hamas-run besieged Gaza Strip.

The incidents comes amid a relatively calm period along the fence after a ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations came into force between the Israeli regime and Hamas in May.

The weekly rallies along the border have been held since March 30 last year. The Palestinians demand the right to return of those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression.

Israeli troops have killed at least 305 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded more than 17,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry. Over 16,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

The Gaza Strip has been under an inhumane Israeli siege since 2007 and witnessed three wars since 2008.

The blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.