Israel won’t allow uprooting of settlements under any deal with Palestine: Netanyahu

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the regime will not evacuate the settlements it has built in defiance of international law on the occupied Palestinian territories under any conflict resolution deal with Palestine.

“In any diplomatic plan, I will not allow the uprooting of a single settlement or a single settler, not a single settler,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said the Israeli military would continue to operate in all of West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, adding “we will continue to build and develop” the settlements.

“Look at what we did in the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem . To be continued,” he said, referring to two territories the regime captured during the 1967 Six Day War and later effectively annexed.

In March, US President Donald Trump formally recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied side of Syria’s Golan Heights.

In December 2017, Trump had also recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s “capital” and later moved the US embassy to the occupied Palestinian city.

Israel has over the past decades built dozens of settlements on the occupied Palestinian and Syrian territories in defiance of international calls for the regime to stop its illegal construction activities.

Netanyahu’s comments come as Trump prepares to unveil a controversial deal aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Palestinians have already rejected the deal, which is reportedly highly pro-Israel.