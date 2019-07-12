IOF shot Palestinian child during clashes in Kafr Qaddum

Qalqiliya/PNN/

A Palestinian child was wounded on Friday by Israeli occupation forces in Kafr Qaddum in Qalqiliya city north of west bank during the weekly march against the Wall and Israeli settlements.

Local eyewitnesses said that a number of citizens were hit by rubber-coated metal bullets, including a ten-year-old child who was seriously wounded. He was shot and taken to hospital for treatment.

The sources said the child, Abdul Rahman Yasher Ashtewi, was shot in the head, and said it was very serious.

Violent confrontations with the occupation army broke out in Kafr Qaddum after the start of the march, according to the sources. The village residents often clash with the occupation forces.

The violent confrontations are often sparked during the weekly protests, that have been taking place in the village for years.

These recent clashes follow a meeting of the villagers who unanimously decided that all residents would disrupt the coordination of access to land imposed by the occupation army and the ‘civil administration’, and affirm their right to the land by various means.