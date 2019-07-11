Palestinian dies of wounds sustained in Israeli shooting at Gaza border

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian youth, Mahmoud Al-Adham, 28, was announced dead this afternoon after he was shot and wounded by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) stationed east of Beit Hanoun town, northern Gaza strip.

Medical sources at the Indonesian hospital in the town of Beit Lahia announced the man’s death due to wounds he sustained on Saturday morning.

Al-Adham was wounded when Israeli soldiers staying behind the earthmounds on the eastern border of Beit Hanoun, opened live fire at a number of Palestinian civilians in the area.