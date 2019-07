PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) destroyed a monument erected in commemoration of the martyr Mohammed Samir Obaid by the residents of Issawiya village, east Jerusalem, on Wednesday evening.

According to local sources, the IOF stormed the village and removed the memorial.

21-year-old Obeid was killed on June 27 after the IOF entered Issawiya. One of the soldiers fired at him from close range.