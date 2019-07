PNN/ West Bank/

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested 12 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank on Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning.

Clashes broke out between the youth and the IOF in the Deheisheh refugee camp, Bethlehem, and a number of young men were shot and injured.

A number of Palestinian youths were also shot and injured in clashes with the IOF in Azmut, near Nablus.