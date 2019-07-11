Erekat: Those supporting settlement, occupation and war crimes not qualified for mediation

PNN/ Ramallah/

Saeb Erekat, Executive Secretary for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), has stated that those who support illegal settlement, occupation, annexation and war crimes can not be qualified for mediation or partnership in any peace process.

During meetings with a parliamentary delegation from the British House of Commons and Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator, Erekat stressed that peace will never be achieved when the goal of those who claim to be working towards it (Kushner’s team of Greenblatt and Friedman) is to disregard international law and and establish the foundations of justice, balance and inclusiveness through extortion and personal interest. He added that their current position in the process is preparing the ground for extremism, using religion to falsifying history and facts.

Erekat called on the countries of the world to align themselves with international law and the Arab initiative, declaring that peace can only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation and embodying the independence of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital. This would allow Palestine to exist in peace and security alongside the State of Israel on the 1967 borders, which would address the issue of refugees, and the release of prisoners based on the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

With regard to Palestinian reconciliation, Erekat reiterated that the will of the people should be restored in free and fair general elections.