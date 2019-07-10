US puts three members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah on sanctions list

PNN/ Ramallah/

The US administration on Tuesday put three members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah on the sanctions list.

US sanctions include Mohammad Raad, the head of the Lebanese Hezbollah bloc, and MP Amin Shri, as well as Wafiq Safa, the party’s security chief.

Al Arabiya television reported that the US Treasury Department accused Shri of conspiring with people on the “terrorism” list and stated that there should be no distinction between political and military (Hezbollah) members.

The ministry accused the three members of trying to finance what they call a “militia,” calling on the Lebanese government to cut off contacts with Hezbollah members under sanctions.