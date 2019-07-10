Settlers threaten land and citizens of Einabus, south of Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

A group of Israeli settlers illegally set up a caravan and tent on agricultural land belonging to the village of Einabus, south of Nablus, on Wednesday.

Taleb Hamad, head of the village council of Einabus, told the PNN that a number of settlers, protected by Israeli Occupation Forces, broke into the village from the northern side and set up a caravan only 200 meters from the houses of the villagers.

He said that the settlers stand around 50 meters away from the houses every night, often setting fire to them as well as throwing stones at citizens. “The residents [are] worried and unable to sleep at night,” he added.

Hamad called on the officials to provide the village with scouts and surveillance cameras so that the residents can follow the movements of the settlers and protect themselves and their property. Incidents like these have been occurring in Einabus for more than two months.