Prisoner Fadi al-Harb joins hunger strikers to protest administrative detention

PNN/ Ramallah/

Fadi Yousef al-Harb, a prisoner from Deir Samet near Dura, south of Hebron, began a hunger strike at the beginning of this month to protest against the administrative detention order he received directly after the end of his 10-month sentence.

In a press release, PCHR noted that al-Harb has spent more than four years in Israeli jails, and was re-arrested on March 9 2018. He is married and has three children. He suffers with health issues including convulsions, high blood pressure and chest pains.

Ja’far Ibrahim Izz al-Din, 48, from the town of Arrabeh in Jenin, has been on hunger strike against his administrative detention since January 16. His health is deteriorating rapidly and he has lost 14 kilograms of weight and is suffering from severe fatigue, headaches and pains in various parts of the body. He remains in solitary confinement in Megiddo prison.

Ahmed Omar Zahran, 25, from the village of Dir Abu Meshaal in Ramallah, continues his hunger strike for the 18th consecutive day. His administrative detention has been renewed twice without charge.

Three other prisoners have joined the list of hunger strikers since the beginning of this month.

Nidal Abu Aker, 22, from Bethlehem, was arrested on 11 January 2018 and was issued a new administrative detention order twice.

Mustafa El Hassanat, from Bethlehem, was issued an administrative detention for 6 months. It has been renewed 3 consecutive times.

Hudhayfah Halabia, 33, from Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, was re-arrested on 18 May 2018 and sentenced to administrative detention which was renewed twice. He suffers from poor health conditions.

All three prisoners are held in isolation cells in the Negev prison.