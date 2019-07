IOF targets fishermen and farmers in the Gaza Strip

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) targeted Palestinian fishermen and farmers in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.

According to local sources, fishing boats off the coastal areas in the north-west of the Gaza Strip were attacked.

On the eastern border of the Gaza Strip, the IOF opened fire towards the land and houses of farmers and herders on the eastern side of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.