IOF and settlers storm house of Siam family in Silwan

PNN/ Jerusalem/

A group of settler gangs, heavily protected by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), stormed a house belonging to the Siyam family in the town of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Eyewitnesses said the settlers began to empty the house at gunpoint as the IOF watched on.

The house has been under attack by settlers for over 25 years but the Jerusalem family refuses to evacuate their home.

In a subsequent development, the IOF arrested Jawad Siyam, the director of Wadi Hilweh Information Center, and threatened to arrest more members of the family as tensions in the area escalated. A complete closure of all roads leading to the Wadi Hilweh neighborhood was enforced.