Hamas rejects European request regarding Israeli soldiers in its custody

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Hamas has rejected a European request regarding the Israeli soldiers that have been in its custody since 2014, I24NEWS reported.

The channel said that European parties asked Hamas to send messages to the Israeli detainees but they refused to do so, pointing out that their goal is simply to show that the Israeli soldiers are still alive.

Hamas is currently holding Corporal Oron Shaul and officer Hadar Goldin. It is not known whether they are alive or dead. Four Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu, Hisham al-Sayed, Juma Ibrahim Abu Ghanima and an unnamed individual are also believed to have crossed into the Gaza Strip. Not all of them are necessarily being held captive by Hamas.

Hamas requires Israel to release around 60 Palestinian citizens it freed under the previous Shilat prisoner swap deal (which saw 1,027 prisoners released in return for a single Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, in 2011) but later re-arrested.

Hamas has kept silent about the fate of its detainees and has refused to disclose any more information without further deals.