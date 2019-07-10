Four Palestinians arrested for allegedly approaching residence of Netanyahu

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Yedioth Ahronoth has reported that Israeli Occupation Forces arrested four Palestinian residents from East Jerusalem near the residence of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on Smolenskin Street, in the direction of Netanyahu’s headquarters, where the Palestinians challenged Israeli security guards who ordered them not to enter the street.

The newspaper claimed that the Palestinians later tried to enter the street by force in response to the security guards arresting two of the group and detaining others.