Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights: IOF kills 16 children in Gaza Strip in 2019

PNN/ Gaza/

Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights revealed yesterday that Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have killed 16 Palestinian children in the besieged Gaza Strip during the first half of 2019. The report said that the IOF shot and wounded a further 1,233 children, most of them during this year’s continuation of the peaceful Great Return March protests.

The IOF has also detained 17 Palestinian children over the past six months, although the majority of them were later released. At least 17 attacks on Palestinian schools and health facilities across the Gaza Strip were also documented.

The Gaza-based human rights group noted that the IOF continue to carry out systematic violations against Palestinians, especially children, breaching international laws and conventions covering children’s rights.

The group’s report pointed out that the targeting and killing of Palestinian children by Israelis has escalated during the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2018.