33 groups call for halt to killings, arrests and attacks on journalists 

PNN/ Ramallah/

On 9 July, 33 press freedom and media development organisations met in London in advance of the Global Media Freedom Conference to call on all participating States to ensure the protection and safety of all journalists and media workers in compliance with their existing obligations and international standards, The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) reported.

The groups, representing and working with hundreds of thousands of journalists and media workers, said new pledges will only be credible if States immediately: