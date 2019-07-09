Yasser Arafat Museum holds sixth exhibition with all-female artists

PNN/ Ramallah/
The Yasser Arafat Museum’s sixth art exhibition was held in Ramallah on Sunday. Nasser Al-Kidwa, President of the Yasser Arafat Foundation, Atef Abu Saif, Minister of Culture and Hanan Ashrawi, President of the Foundation for the Care of the Families of the Martyrs and the Victims, Executive Director of the Palestine Liberation Organization were among the attendees.
12 artists from Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights participated in the exhibition. It included 19 paintings and 4 sculptures. Al-Kidwa said that the distinguishing feature of the show is the fact that it is about women, by women.
The exhibiting artists are as follows:
Jumana Abboud from Shfaram in Galilee
Dina Matar from Gaza
Lulu Paper from Gaza
Rana Bishara from Tarshiha in Galilee
Rana Batrawi from Gaza
Rana Samara from Jerusalem
Samah Shehada from Galilee and Sanaa Bishara from Nazareth
Shatha Safadi from Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights
Shuruk Agbaria from Umm al-Fahm
Ola Zaitoun from Qana in Galilee
Manal Mahameed from Umm al-Fahm
Nariman Farajallah from Gaza