Yasser Arafat Museum holds sixth exhibition with all-female artists

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Yasser Arafat Museum’s sixth art exhibition was held in Ramallah on Sunday. Nasser Al-Kidwa, President of the Yasser Arafat Foundation, Atef Abu Saif, Minister of Culture and Hanan Ashrawi, President of the Foundation for the Care of the Families of the Martyrs and the Victims, Executive Director of the Palestine Liberation Organization were among the attendees.

12 artists from Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights participated in the exhibition. It included 19 paintings and 4 sculptures. Al-Kidwa said that the distinguishing feature of the show is the fact that it is about women, by women.

The exhibiting artists are as follows:

Jumana Abboud from Shfaram in Galilee

Dina Matar from Gaza

Lulu Paper from Gaza

Rana Bishara from Tarshiha in Galilee

Rana Batrawi from Gaza

Rana Samara from Jerusalem

Samah Shehada from Galilee and Sanaa Bishara from Nazareth

Shatha Safadi from Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights

Shuruk Agbaria from Umm al-Fahm

Ola Zaitoun from Qana in Galilee

Manal Mahameed from Umm al-Fahm

Nariman Farajallah from Gaza