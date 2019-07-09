Thousands attend London’s 2019 Palestine Expo

PNN/London/

The 2019 Palestine Expo, the biggest Palestine cultural event in Europe, was held this weekend at Olympia London in the UK. It was organized by British NGO Friends of Al-Aqsa, who work to defend human rights in Palestine. Thousands of people attended the two-day event.

Organizers describe the Palestine Expo as a way to experience Palestinian culture and listen to thought-provoking discussions about the Israeli occupation.

Included in this year’s expo were virtual reality tours of occupied Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and exhibits highlighting the struggles of providing healthcare under Gaza’s 12 year blockade. Discussions were also held about Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century”, Gaza’s Great March of Return and Israel’s Nation State law.