Settlers destroy 24 acres of land east of Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli settlers destroyed 24 acres of land and property belonging to Palestinian citizens, east of Hebron in the southern West Bank. The land was adjacent to Kiryat Arba settlement which is illegal under international law.

‘Aref Jaber, a local human rights activist, said that the settlers from Kiryat Arba, protected by the Israeli occupation forces, used heavy vehicles to destroy the land owned by ‘Abd al-Samad Jaber.

Jaber added that the owners of the land filed a number of complaints in the Israeli courts, and they have both Palestinian records and Israeli documents that prove their ownership.